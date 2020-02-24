Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 22,520 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $2,878,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $474,903.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

