Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

