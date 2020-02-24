Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,495 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.09. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

