Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,305 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

