Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,824 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 89.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $156.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.