Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,365 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.27% of Malibu Boats worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

MBUU stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

