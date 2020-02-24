Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Whirlpool by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of WHR traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.36. 131,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.