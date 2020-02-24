Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

