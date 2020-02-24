Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 250,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $110,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -410.88 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.