Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 23,149 Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $111,809.67. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. 77,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,450. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Identiv Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.