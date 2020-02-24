Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

