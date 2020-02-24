Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 996.6% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,111. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

