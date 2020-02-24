LUNA Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, GOPAX and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, KuCoin, GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

