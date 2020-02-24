Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.99.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

