Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.40 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00011218 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Upbit. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.49 million and $4.40 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

