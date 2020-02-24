LUXCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $924,857.00 and $10,599.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

