LYFT (LYFT) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) is one of 136 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LYFT to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -71.96% -279.94% -44.53% LYFT Competitors -1.04% -17.44% 0.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LYFT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $3.62 billion -$2.60 billion -4.24 LYFT Competitors $2.88 billion $410.06 million 24.89

LYFT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LYFT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 2 9 30 0 2.68 LYFT Competitors 1362 5454 9278 422 2.53

LYFT currently has a consensus target price of $65.55, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.08%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LYFT is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LYFT peers beat LYFT on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

