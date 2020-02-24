M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 178,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

MDC stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

