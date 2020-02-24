Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macerich by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $4,384,000.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $662,615. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.61. 1,389,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,003. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Macerich Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

