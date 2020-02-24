Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,078 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.15% of Mack Cali Realty worth $107,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

CLI traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $21.04. 28,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

