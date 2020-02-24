Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

M opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,441,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

