Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:M traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,409. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

