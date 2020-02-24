Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $14.00 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $550.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,202 shares of company stock valued at $562,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 438,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $631,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.