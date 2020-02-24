Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MGA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.