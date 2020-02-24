Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $239,594.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $244,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $5,211,199 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 182,062 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,403,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 319,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,088,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 137,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

