Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MANO stock opened at GBX 395 ($5.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443.79. Manolete Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

