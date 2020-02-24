Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,396 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $8,065,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,358.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

