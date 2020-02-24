Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Marcus stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. Marcus has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

