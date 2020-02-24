Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $53,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,721 shares of company stock worth $9,737,082 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.