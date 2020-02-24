Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,721 shares of company stock worth $9,737,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

