Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

