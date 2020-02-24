Masonite International Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Masonite International stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Masonite International by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

