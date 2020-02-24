MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of MasTec worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $11,196,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

