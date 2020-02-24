Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Achieves $421,651.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $421,651.00 and $96,659.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.17 or 0.02735706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00096104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

