Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is ING Groep NV’s 2nd Largest Position

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 9.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $324,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.70 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average is $290.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

