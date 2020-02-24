Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.88. 3,123,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,821. The firm has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

