Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.55% of Matador Resources worth $116,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,424 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 454,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 233,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $172,314. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

