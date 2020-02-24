Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Matson worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Matson by 50.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

