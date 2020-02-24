Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.41% of Mattel worth $113,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 232,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

