Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MAV4 traded down GBX 6.65 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and a P/E ratio of 50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.71. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.73 ($0.96).

In other Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 news, insider Peter Linthwaite bought 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.22 ($6,614.34).

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

