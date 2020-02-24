Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MAXR opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

