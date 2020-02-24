MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.