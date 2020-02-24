Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57. The company has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

