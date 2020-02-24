Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

