McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,449 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $37,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.56. 6,324,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,046. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

