MedicCoin Price Up 1.9% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $39,722.00 and $1,547.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

