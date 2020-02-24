MediShares (MDS) Price Up 3.9% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $3.61 million and $197,422.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

