Medley Management Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Medley Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.17. Medley Management has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

