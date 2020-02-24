MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

MEDNAX stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

