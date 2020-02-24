MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $29.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

MEDNAX stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

